A medical worker holds up a shot containing AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine during a roll-out at a South Korean hospital. Photo: DPA
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received Covid-19 vaccine
- Both people had pre-existing conditions and died within days of receiving the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine
- Elsewhere, Australia is extending its year-long international border closure by at least three months to mid-June and Tokyo looks to extend its emergency
