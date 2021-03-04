South Korean army sergeant Byun Hee-su speaks during a press conference at the Centre for Military Human Right Korea in Seoul in January 2020. Photo: AP
South Korea’s first known transgender soldier found dead
- Staff Sergeant Byun Hee-soo was forcibly discharged from the army after undergoing gender confirmation surgery in 2019
- Firefighters found her body at her home after a mental health counsellor called emergency services to report that she had not been heard from since February 28
Topic | Gender
South Korean army sergeant Byun Hee-su speaks during a press conference at the Centre for Military Human Right Korea in Seoul in January 2020. Photo: AP