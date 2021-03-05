Sakae Kato plays with Mokkun and Charm, two cats he rescued, at his home in a restricted zone in Namie, Fukushima. Photo: Reuters
Meet the man who saves forgotten cats in Fukushima’s nuclear zone
- Nearly a decade ago, Sakae Kato stayed behind to rescue pets abandoned after the disastrous meltdown. Now he won’t leave till they’re all taken care of
- Kato is now looking after 41 cats, and has buried another 23 in the garden over the years
Topic | Fukushima nuclear disaster
