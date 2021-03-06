Migrant labourers work inside a greenhouse at a farm in Pocheon, South Korea. Photo: AP Migrant labourers work inside a greenhouse at a farm in Pocheon, South Korea. Photo: AP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Cambodian woman’s death spotlights exploitation of migrant workers at South Korean farms

  • Nuon Sokkheng’s death at a farm in Pocheon last December has revived criticism over South Korean exploitation of some of the poorest people in Asia
  • Activists say migrant labourers, who often are crammed in shipping containers, work 10-15 hours a day, with only two Saturdays off per month

Associated Press
Updated: 9:00am, 6 Mar, 2021

Migrant labourers work inside a greenhouse at a farm in Pocheon, South Korea. Photo: AP
