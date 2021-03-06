Migrant labourers work inside a greenhouse at a farm in Pocheon, South Korea. Photo: AP
Cambodian woman’s death spotlights exploitation of migrant workers at South Korean farms
- Nuon Sokkheng’s death at a farm in Pocheon last December has revived criticism over South Korean exploitation of some of the poorest people in Asia
- Activists say migrant labourers, who often are crammed in shipping containers, work 10-15 hours a day, with only two Saturdays off per month
Topic | South Korea
Migrant labourers work inside a greenhouse at a farm in Pocheon, South Korea. Photo: AP