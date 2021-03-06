A priest performs morning prayers at Tsukiji Hongwanji temple in Tokyo. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Japan’s Buddhist temples turn to online funerals, Zen apps to survive as pandemic dents income
- Covid-19 has caused further pain for Buddhist organisations already struggling in recent years due to Japan’s shrinking population
- The pandemic has prompted some priests to think of new ways to generate revenue, with some offering online memorial services and yoga classes
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A priest performs morning prayers at Tsukiji Hongwanji temple in Tokyo. Photo: Bloomberg