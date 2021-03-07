A protester is surrounded by police officers during a rally against joint military drills between South Korea and the US in Seoul on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE A protester is surrounded by police officers during a rally against joint military drills between South Korea and the US in Seoul on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A protester is surrounded by police officers during a rally against joint military drills between South Korea and the US in Seoul on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: South Korea, US scale back military drills; Auckland eases lockdown

  • The nine-day exercise will not include outdoor manoeuvres and the number of troops and equipment will be minimised due to the pandemic
  • There were no new local Covid-19 cases recorded on Sunday in New Zealand’s biggest city, allowing for the restrictions to ease

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 10:33am, 7 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A protester is surrounded by police officers during a rally against joint military drills between South Korea and the US in Seoul on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE A protester is surrounded by police officers during a rally against joint military drills between South Korea and the US in Seoul on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A protester is surrounded by police officers during a rally against joint military drills between South Korea and the US in Seoul on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE