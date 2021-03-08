A health worker receives the first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the National Medical Centre in Seoul in February. File photo: EPA-EFE A health worker receives the first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the National Medical Centre in Seoul in February. File photo: EPA-EFE
A health worker receives the first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the National Medical Centre in Seoul in February. File photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: South Korea finds no link between deaths and vaccine; syringe shortage slows Japan jabs drive

  • Health officials said they found no evidence that the AstraZeneca shot played a role in the deaths of eight people with underlying conditions
  • Japan’s vaccine campaign has been hampered by a lack of supply and a shortage of speciality syringes

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 3:28pm, 8 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A health worker receives the first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the National Medical Centre in Seoul in February. File photo: EPA-EFE A health worker receives the first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the National Medical Centre in Seoul in February. File photo: EPA-EFE
A health worker receives the first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the National Medical Centre in Seoul in February. File photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE