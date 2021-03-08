Yoshitaka Kitao, CEO of Japanese financial services group SBI Holdings. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese firms are ‘afraid’ and will leave Hong Kong due to China crackdown, SBI boss Yoshitaka Kitao says
- Kitao highlighted Beijing’s national security law as a reason Hong Kong was now ‘not a good place for financial institutions’
- ‘If I want to do business in China, I would rather have an office in Beijing or Shanghai or somewhere,’ he said
