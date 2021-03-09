Biology researcher Sayaka Mitoh says she loves studying Japanese sea slugs because they are small, cute and weird. Photo: Sayaka Mitoh via AP
Heads up: some sea slugs grow new bodies after decapitation, scientists discover
- This remarkable ability to recreate organs, including hearts, could eventually help researchers better understand regeneration of human tissue
- Doctoral student Sayaka Mitoh first observed the phenomenon when she saw several of the animals decapitate themselves, with their heads continuing to move
