Pineapples are displayed at a grocery store in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE Pineapples are displayed at a grocery store in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pineapples are displayed at a grocery store in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
Asia /  East Asia

From Japan to Hong Kong, shoppers snap up Taiwan pineapples in defiance of China ban

  • Fruit lovers across the Asia-Pacific region appear to be heeding the island’s call for support since Beijing imposed the ban citing pests in the fruit
  • Japan and Australia placed large orders for pineapples last week, while a Hong Kong-based fruit wholesaler has seen a pickup in demand

Topic |   Taiwan
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:30pm, 10 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pineapples are displayed at a grocery store in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE Pineapples are displayed at a grocery store in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pineapples are displayed at a grocery store in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE