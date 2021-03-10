Pineapples are displayed at a grocery store in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
From Japan to Hong Kong, shoppers snap up Taiwan pineapples in defiance of China ban
- Fruit lovers across the Asia-Pacific region appear to be heeding the island’s call for support since Beijing imposed the ban citing pests in the fruit
- Japan and Australia placed large orders for pineapples last week, while a Hong Kong-based fruit wholesaler has seen a pickup in demand
Topic | Taiwan
