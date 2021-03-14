The area where an avalanche caught five people on Mount Norikura in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese hiker killed in Mount Norikura avalanche
- Five people were caught in the avalanche that occurred around 10am on the Nagano side of the mountain, with two injured and two unharmed
- The avalanche in the Northern Japan Alps was about 200 metres wide and slid 300 metres,
