Kim Yo-jong is a trusted adviser to her brother and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: EPA-EFE Kim Yo-jong is a trusted adviser to her brother and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: EPA-EFE
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister warns US not to ‘spread smell of gunpowder’

  • Kim Yo-jong slammed the US and South Korea for holding military exercises and threatened to scrap a defence pact if Seoul acts ‘more provocatively’
  • Her statement came after Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and top US diplomat Antony Blinken began a visit to Japan and South Korea

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:43am, 16 Mar, 2021

