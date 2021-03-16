Kim Yo-jong is a trusted adviser to her brother and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: EPA-EFE
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister warns US not to ‘spread smell of gunpowder’
- Kim Yo-jong slammed the US and South Korea for holding military exercises and threatened to scrap a defence pact if Seoul acts ‘more provocatively’
- Her statement came after Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and top US diplomat Antony Blinken began a visit to Japan and South Korea
Topic | North Korea
