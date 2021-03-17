A screen grab taken from a KCNA broadcast in October 2020 shows what appear to be new North Korean intercontinental ballistic missiles on display during a parade in Pyongyang. Photo: KCNA via AFP A screen grab taken from a KCNA broadcast in October 2020 shows what appear to be new North Korean intercontinental ballistic missiles on display during a parade in Pyongyang. Photo: KCNA via AFP
North Korea might test new ICBM design ‘in near future’, says US general

  • Warning from head of the US military’s Northern Command comes just before a visit to South Korea by Biden’s top diplomat and defence secretary
  • Resumption of missile and nuclear weapons testing after a hiatus of more than three years would sharply increase tensions between Pyongyang and Washington

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:51am, 17 Mar, 2021

