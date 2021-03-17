Campaigners hold a banner reading ‘unconstitutional decision’ outside the Sapporo District Court. Photo: AFP Campaigners hold a banner reading ‘unconstitutional decision’ outside the Sapporo District Court. Photo: AFP
Japanese court rules failure to recognise same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, delivering major win for gay rights activists

  • Historically, Japan was broadly tolerant of homosexuality, with documented cases of samurai warriors during feudal times having male lovers
  • But as Japan industrialised and modernised from the late 19th century, Western prejudices against homosexuality were increasingly adopted

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:25pm, 17 Mar, 2021

