Line this month became part of Z Holdings, formerly Yahoo Japan, creating a US$30 billion domestic internet heavyweight to compete against local and US rivals. Photo: Reuters Line this month became part of Z Holdings, formerly Yahoo Japan, creating a US$30 billion domestic internet heavyweight to compete against local and US rivals. Photo: Reuters
Japan messenger app Line let engineers in China access user data without consent

  • Japan has recently tightened laws and regulation around the use and storage of personal data held by internet companies
  • Line, which has 186 million users worldwide, has since blocked access to user data at the Chinese affiliate

Updated: 3:49pm, 17 Mar, 2021

