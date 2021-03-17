Line this month became part of Z Holdings, formerly Yahoo Japan, creating a US$30 billion domestic internet heavyweight to compete against local and US rivals. Photo: Reuters
Japan messenger app Line let engineers in China access user data without consent
- Japan has recently tightened laws and regulation around the use and storage of personal data held by internet companies
- Line, which has 186 million users worldwide, has since blocked access to user data at the Chinese affiliate
Topic | Japan
Line this month became part of Z Holdings, formerly Yahoo Japan, creating a US$30 billion domestic internet heavyweight to compete against local and US rivals. Photo: Reuters