Tokyo Olympics creative chief quits over pitch to dress plus-size celebrity as ‘Olympig’
- Hiroshi Sasaki had suggested having fashion icon Naomi Watanabe descend from the sky in a ‘cute pink costume’ during the opening ceremony
- His resignation is another blow to the Japanese organising committee, already reeling from the uproar following sexist remarks by ex-chief Yoshiro Mori
