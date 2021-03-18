Hiroshi Sasaki has resigned as chief executive creative director of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. Photo: Kyodo Hiroshi Sasaki has resigned as chief executive creative director of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. Photo: Kyodo
Hiroshi Sasaki has resigned as chief executive creative director of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. Photo: Kyodo
Tokyo Olympics creative chief quits over pitch to dress plus-size celebrity as ‘Olympig’

  • Hiroshi Sasaki had suggested having fashion icon Naomi Watanabe descend from the sky in a ‘cute pink costume’ during the opening ceremony
  • His resignation is another blow to the Japanese organising committee, already reeling from the uproar following sexist remarks by ex-chief Yoshiro Mori

Kyodo
Updated: 2:32am, 18 Mar, 2021

