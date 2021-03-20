A September 2012 photo of the Diaoyu/Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. Photo: Kyodo
Large Chinese destroyer spotted in waters near Japan, following law that lets Beijing’s coastguard fire on ships near Diaoyu Islands
- The Renhai-class guided-missile vessel was one of three naval ships seen in the Strait of Tsushima
- The development comes amid concern over a controversial Chinese law that allows its ships to fire on vessels around disputed islands in the East China Sea
