A woman prays and offers flowers for the victims of the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, on March 11, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE/Jiji Press
Japan earthquake triggers tsunami warning, power cuts in Miyagi prefecture
- The quake hit at 6.09pm in Pacific waters off Miyagi region, leaving some 200 households without power
- It comes about a week after the 10th anniversary of a 9.0-magnitude quake that triggered a killer tsunami and the Fukushima meltdown
Topic | Japan
