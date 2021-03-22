People walk in the rain in Tokyo’s Asakusa area on Sunday ahead of the scheduled lifting of the coronavirus state of emergency. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: Japan ends its state of emergency in Tokyo region
- Local authorities will continue to ask restaurants and bars to close early until the end of March, pushing back the time by an hour to 9pm
- Health minister Norihisa Tamura said the government was also considering requiring all inbound travellers to undergo tests for new variants of the coronavirus
