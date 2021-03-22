Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn. Photo: AP Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn. Photo: AP
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn. Photo: AP
Japan charges Americans with helping ex-Nissan head Ghosn flee, jump bail

  • Michael and Peter Taylor were formally charged with helping a criminal escape after they hid Ghosn in a large box and flew him from Osaka to Istanbul in 2019
  • The dates for their trial are still undecided, but If convicted the Taylors face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to US$2,900

Associated Press
Updated: 4:29pm, 22 Mar, 2021

