Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn. Photo: AP
Japan charges Americans with helping ex-Nissan head Ghosn flee, jump bail
- Michael and Peter Taylor were formally charged with helping a criminal escape after they hid Ghosn in a large box and flew him from Osaka to Istanbul in 2019
- The dates for their trial are still undecided, but If convicted the Taylors face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to US$2,900
