The North Korean flag is seen in the country’s embassy compounds in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. Photo: AFP
North Korean businessman Mun Chol-myong in US court after extradition from Malaysia

  • Court papers indicate US authorities have indicted others in the case, including ‘Chinese co-conspirator’ firms and individuals
  • Mun’s extradition has sparked a diplomatic dispute between his home country and Malaysia

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:44am, 23 Mar, 2021

