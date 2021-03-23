Health officials wearing protective suits talk at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul. Photo: AP Health officials wearing protective suits talk at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul. Photo: AP
Health officials wearing protective suits talk at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: in South Korea, foreign workers still face mandatory testing; Singapore begins reviewing Sinovac data

  • Headquarters of South Korea’s pandemic control effort asked local governments to end mandatory testing for foreigners to eliminate discrimination or rights violations. But only Seoul complied
  • Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea received its first batch of coronavirus vaccines as the country raced to quell a Covid-19 surge overwhelming its fragile health system

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:45pm, 23 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Health officials wearing protective suits talk at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul. Photo: AP Health officials wearing protective suits talk at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul. Photo: AP
Health officials wearing protective suits talk at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE