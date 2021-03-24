North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches the launch of a ballistic missile at an unknown location in North Korea early in July 2020. Photo: KCTV via AFP
North Korea launches short-range missiles, say US officials who play down significance of the move
- Biden administration officials say Pyongyang fired several missiles over the weekend, after US held military exercises with South Korea
- Missiles did not violate UN sanctions, and officials said the moves were not seen as provocative
Topic | North Korea
