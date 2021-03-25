The nuclear-armed North has a long history of using weapons tests as provocations, in a carefully calibrated process to forward its objectives.. Photo: dpa
North Korea fires 2 projectiles into sea days after weekend missile tests: Seoul
- While the South’s military described them as ‘unidentified projectiles’, Japan’s PM said Yoshihide Suga said two ballistic missiles were involved
- Thursday’s launch comes after Pyongyang fired two short-range, non-ballistic missiles in a westerly direction towards China at the weekend
Topic | North Korea
