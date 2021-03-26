South Korean gamer Kim Min-kyo streaming computer games at his home near Anyang south of Seoul. Photo: AFP South Korean gamer Kim Min-kyo streaming computer games at his home near Anyang south of Seoul. Photo: AFP
South Korean gamer Kim Min-kyo streaming computer games at his home near Anyang south of Seoul. Photo: AFP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

For some South Korean live-streamers, the coronavirus pandemic has brought fame and fortune

  • Kim Min-kyo plays video games for up to 15 hours a day and his income has grown to about US$50,000 per month
  • There is regular controversy in South Korea over a lack of regulation, from undisclosed product promotion to ‘lewd’ behaviour

Topic |   South Korea
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:50pm, 26 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korean gamer Kim Min-kyo streaming computer games at his home near Anyang south of Seoul. Photo: AFP South Korean gamer Kim Min-kyo streaming computer games at his home near Anyang south of Seoul. Photo: AFP
South Korean gamer Kim Min-kyo streaming computer games at his home near Anyang south of Seoul. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE