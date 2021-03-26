Yoshiro Mori announced his resignation in February after making sexist remarks. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
Ex-Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori under fire for another sexist remark
- Mori, 83, said during a party that an employee who worked for a Japanese lawmaker was ‘too old to call a woman’
- He stepped down as head of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee last month after saying women talk too much
Topic | Japan
