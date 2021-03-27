Commuters in Seoul watch a television showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Joe Biden on March 26. Photo: AP Commuters in Seoul watch a television showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Joe Biden on March 26. Photo: AP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea accuses US President Biden of ‘provocation’ after missile test condemnation

  • Pyongyang has threatened a further military build-up in response to Biden’s condemnation of this week’s missile launches
  • The North is already under multiple sets of international sanctions for its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:08am, 27 Mar, 2021

