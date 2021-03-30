Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AP,
Kim Jong-un’s sister slams South Korea’s Jae-in Moon for criticism of North Korea’s recent missile test
- North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan last week, underscoring steady progress in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the United States
- ‘Such illogical and brazen-faced behaviour of South Korea is exactly the same as the gangster-like logic of the US,’ said Kim Yo-jong
Topic | North Korea
