Hana Kimura, a female professional wrestler on the cast of Netflix series Terrace House, died at age 22. Photo: Twitter
Japanese man charged over insults after Netflix star Hana Kimura’s suicide

  • The man faces a US$80 fine for abusive comments on the actress’ social media account, a punishment some internet users say is too light
  • Kimura was fan favourite on reality show Terrace House, but was targeted by cyberbullies online

Topic |   Doxxing and cyberbullying
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:46am, 31 Mar, 2021

