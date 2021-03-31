Hana Kimura, a female professional wrestler on the cast of Netflix series Terrace House, died at age 22. Photo: Twitter
Japanese man charged over insults after Netflix star Hana Kimura’s suicide
- The man faces a US$80 fine for abusive comments on the actress’ social media account, a punishment some internet users say is too light
- Kimura was fan favourite on reality show Terrace House, but was targeted by cyberbullies online
Topic | Doxxing and cyberbullying
Hana Kimura, a female professional wrestler on the cast of Netflix series Terrace House, died at age 22. Photo: Twitter