North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in meet in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Seoul submits proposal to co-host 2032 Olympics with North Korea
- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to pursue the joint Olympics bid at their summit in Pyongyang in late 2018
- But relations have soured since a summit between Kim and then US president Donald Trump in 2019 failed to reach agreement on North Korea’s denuclearisation
