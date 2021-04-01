North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in meet in 2018. Photo: Reuters North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in meet in 2018. Photo: Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in meet in 2018. Photo: Reuters
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Seoul submits proposal to co-host 2032 Olympics with North Korea

  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to pursue the joint Olympics bid at their summit in Pyongyang in late 2018
  • But relations have soured since a summit between Kim and then US president Donald Trump in 2019 failed to reach agreement on North Korea’s denuclearisation

Topic |   North Korea
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:53pm, 1 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in meet in 2018. Photo: Reuters North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in meet in 2018. Photo: Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in meet in 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE