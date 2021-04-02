A South Korean woman receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: South Korea faces heat over slow vaccine roll-out as Covax gamble backfires
- Delayed supply from the global vaccine-sharing scheme has raised concerns about the country’s aim to immunise 12 million people by June
- Elsewhere, Malaysia is considering allowing interstate travel for those who have completed their Covid-19 vaccinations
