A South Korean woman receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: South Korea faces heat over slow vaccine roll-out as Covax gamble backfires

  • Delayed supply from the global vaccine-sharing scheme has raised concerns about the country’s aim to immunise 12 million people by June
  • Elsewhere, Malaysia is considering allowing interstate travel for those who have completed their Covid-19 vaccinations

Updated: 12:13pm, 2 Apr, 2021

