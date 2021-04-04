People wearing masks seen in front of the JR Tokyo Station in the Japanese capital. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: Some 7 in 10 Tokyo cases have E484K mutation, report says
- The mutation, nicknamed ‘Eek’ by some scientists, is known for reducing vaccine protection
- Meanwhile, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19 as India battles a new wave of infections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People wearing masks seen in front of the JR Tokyo Station in the Japanese capital. Photo: Kyodo