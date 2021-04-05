People wearing face masks on the streets of Osaka, Japan on Sunday. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: Quasi-emergency measures begin in Japan’s Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi prefectures
- The three prefectures are the first to be designated as being on the brink of a state of emergency under a revised law that took effect in February
- The designation comes as new infections in Osaka continue to eclipse those of Tokyo, with the prefecture on Sunday confirming 593 new coronavirus cases
