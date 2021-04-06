A Tokyo Olympic torch relay runner passes through an office building in Nagoya, Japan. Photo: Kyodo A Tokyo Olympic torch relay runner passes through an office building in Nagoya, Japan. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics due to pandemic

  • North Korea’s sports ministry said it decided not to participate in the 32nd Olympic Games to protect its athletes amid the pandemic
  • Pyongyang’s announcement puts an end to Seoul’s hopes of using the Tokyo Games to trigger a reset in the deadlocked talks process

Agencies

Updated: 9:00am, 6 Apr, 2021

