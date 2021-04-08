Oh Se-hoon, the candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, won the Seoul mayoral by-election, in a blow to the ruling party. Photo: Reuters
South Korea’s ruling party loses Seoul, Busan mayoral election races, amid anger at Moon Jae-in’s government
- The local election was widely seen a key barometer for potential political shifts for Moon’s Democratic party with less than a year left before the presidential poll
- In Seoul, People Power contender and former mayor Oh Se-hoon secured 57.5 per cent of ballots among 8.4 million voters
