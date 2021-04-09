Lee Eui-seok, who plays Overwatch for Dallas Fuel under the name Fearless, talks about racism he faces in the US during a Q&A on Twitch. Photo: Jade Kim via Twitter Lee Eui-seok, who plays Overwatch for Dallas Fuel under the name Fearless, talks about racism he faces in the US during a Q&A on Twitch. Photo: Jade Kim via Twitter
Lee Eui-seok, who plays Overwatch for Dallas Fuel under the name Fearless, talks about racism he faces in the US during a Q&A on Twitch. Photo: Jade Kim via Twitter
Asia /  East Asia

Korean gamer Lee Eui-seok describes racism in US: ‘Being Asian here is terrifying’

  • People in Texas ‘cough on us’, shout racist slurs and keep trying to pick fights, says the Overwatch player, who competes for Dallas Fuel
  • Lee says he goes out in his esports jersey hoping that people won’t bother him as much when they realise he is on a team

Topic |   Racism and prejudice
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:14am, 9 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Lee Eui-seok, who plays Overwatch for Dallas Fuel under the name Fearless, talks about racism he faces in the US during a Q&A on Twitch. Photo: Jade Kim via Twitter Lee Eui-seok, who plays Overwatch for Dallas Fuel under the name Fearless, talks about racism he faces in the US during a Q&A on Twitch. Photo: Jade Kim via Twitter
Lee Eui-seok, who plays Overwatch for Dallas Fuel under the name Fearless, talks about racism he faces in the US during a Q&A on Twitch. Photo: Jade Kim via Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE