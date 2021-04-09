This combination of radiographs shows the chest of the patient before the lung transplant (left) and after the surgery (right). Photo: Kyoto University Hospital via AP
Coronavirus patient receives world’s first living donor lung transplant in Japan
- Kyoto University Hospital said the woman underwent an 11-hour operation by a 30-member team to transplant lung tissue from her husband and son
- She is expected to leave the hospital in about two months and the donors are also in stable condition, the university said
