Coronavirus patient receives world’s first living donor lung transplant in Japan

  • Kyoto University Hospital said the woman underwent an 11-hour operation by a 30-member team to transplant lung tissue from her husband and son
  • She is expected to leave the hospital in about two months and the donors are also in stable condition, the university said

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:48pm, 9 Apr, 2021

This combination of radiographs shows the chest of the patient before the lung transplant (left) and after the surgery (right). Photo: Kyoto University Hospital via AP
