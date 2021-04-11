People walk past the Olympic rings in Tokyo. Photo: AP People walk past the Olympic rings in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics to reserve entire hotel for athletes with Covid-19

  • Covid-positive athletes and other Games participants who do not require hospitalisation will be quarantined for 10 days in principle, officials say
  • Elsewhere, India has reported a record 152,879 new Covid-19 cases, while South Korea is resuming the wider roll-out of AstraZeneca jabs

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:28pm, 11 Apr, 2021

