People walk past the Olympic rings in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics to reserve entire hotel for athletes with Covid-19
- Covid-positive athletes and other Games participants who do not require hospitalisation will be quarantined for 10 days in principle, officials say
- Elsewhere, India has reported a record 152,879 new Covid-19 cases, while South Korea is resuming the wider roll-out of AstraZeneca jabs
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People walk past the Olympic rings in Tokyo. Photo: AP