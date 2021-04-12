A mechanic of works atop an All Nippon Airways plane. Photo: Reuters A mechanic of works atop an All Nippon Airways plane. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: wealthy Japanese flying private jets in greater numbers, ANA says

  • Inquiries for private jets are up 30 per cent on pre-pandemic levels, says ANA Business Jet, which is expecting sales of US$9 million in the 2022 financial year
  • There’s been a rise in businesspeople wishing to go to Japan and citizens stuck overseas wanting to come home but are unable to secure regular flights

Updated: 4:00pm, 12 Apr, 2021

