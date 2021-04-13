Tanks containing contaminated water at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan announces it will release treated radioactive water from Fukushima nuclear plant into sea
- Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met members of his Cabinet including industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama to formalise the decision on Tuesday
- The announcement comes a decade after a massive earthquake and tsunami triggered a triple meltdown in March 2011
Topic | Japan
