North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AP
North Korea could resume nuclear tests this year to pressure Biden, US intelligence report claims
- Kim Jong-un ‘views nuclear weapons as the ultimate deterrent against foreign intervention and believes that over time he will gain international acceptance and respect as a nuclear power,’ report says
- North Korea has not tested a long-range missile in more than three years, and has left the door open to talks with the US on denuclearising the Korean peninsula
