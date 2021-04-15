Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus could still force Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled, senior Japanese politician warns
- ‘If infections spread because of the Olympics, I don’t know what the Olympics is for,’ said Toshihiro Nikai, the Liberal Democratic Party’s secretary general
- The pandemic-postponed Games open on July 23, and there are rising concerns in Japan about a spike in virus cases
Topic | Japan
Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party. Photo: Bloomberg