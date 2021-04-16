Large tanks storing contaminated radioactive wastewater are seen at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in Japan in October 2017. Photo: Xinhua
China summons Japanese ambassador over Fukushima water plan
- Assistant foreign minister Wu Jianghao lodges ‘solemn representations’ with ambassador Hideo Tarumi, accuses Japan of ‘suspected violation of international law’
- Tokyo’s decision to release more than 1 million tonnes of treated water from the nuclear plant into the ocean has prompted concern from neighbouring countries
Topic | Fukushima nuclear disaster
