US President Joe Biden (left) will meet South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in in Washington in May. Photo: AP
Joe Biden and South Korea’s Moon Jae-in to meet at White House in May
- The US president is seeking trilateral cooperation with Seoul and Tokyo on regional security concerns like China and North Korea
- The two leaders will discuss how to push forward efforts to stem Pyongyang’s nuclear programme
Topic | Moon Jae-in
US President Joe Biden (left) will meet South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in in Washington in May. Photo: AP