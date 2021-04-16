US President Joe Biden (left) will meet South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in in Washington in May. Photo: AP US President Joe Biden (left) will meet South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in in Washington in May. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

Joe Biden and South Korea’s Moon Jae-in to meet at White House in May

  • The US president is seeking trilateral cooperation with Seoul and Tokyo on regional security concerns like China and North Korea
  • The two leaders will discuss how to push forward efforts to stem Pyongyang’s nuclear programme

Reuters
Updated: 5:47am, 16 Apr, 2021

US President Joe Biden (left) will meet South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in in Washington in May. Photo: AP
