South Korea aims to fight Japan’s Fukushima decision in world tribunal
South Korea’s protests to US over Japan’s Fukushima waste water plan fall on deaf ears
- At a dinner with US climate envoy John Kerry, Seoul’s foreign minister sought to rally support behind South Korea’s opposition to the Fukushima plan
- Japan has said it will discharge more than 1 million tonnes of water from the plant that was wrecked by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011
Topic | South Korea
