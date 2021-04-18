02:47

South Korea aims to fight Japan’s Fukushima decision in world tribunal

South Korea
South Korea’s protests to US over Japan’s Fukushima waste water plan fall on deaf ears

  • At a dinner with US climate envoy John Kerry, Seoul’s foreign minister sought to rally support behind South Korea’s opposition to the Fukushima plan
  • Japan has said it will discharge more than 1 million tonnes of water from the plant that was wrecked by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011

Reuters
Reuters in Seoul

Updated: 1:40pm, 18 Apr, 2021

