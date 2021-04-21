North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump in June 2019. Photo: AFP North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump in June 2019. Photo: AFP
North Korea
Donald Trump ‘beat around the bush’ after meeting with Kim Jong-un, South Korean president says

  • Moon Jae-in said he hoped Joe Biden could achieve ‘substantive and irreversible progress for the complete denuclearisation … on the Korean peninsula’
  • He urged the US and North Korea to develop a ‘mutually trusted road map’ that would include the removal of crippling international sanctions on Pyongyang

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:10am, 22 Apr, 2021

