North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump in June 2019. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump ‘beat around the bush’ after meeting with Kim Jong-un, South Korean president says
- Moon Jae-in said he hoped Joe Biden could achieve ‘substantive and irreversible progress for the complete denuclearisation … on the Korean peninsula’
- He urged the US and North Korea to develop a ‘mutually trusted road map’ that would include the removal of crippling international sanctions on Pyongyang
