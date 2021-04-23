Bars and restaurants in Tokyo will be closed during the state of emergency. Photo: AP Bars and restaurants in Tokyo will be closed during the state of emergency. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Tokyo, Osaka face state of emergency as infections spiral; Southeast Asia tightens Ramadan curbs

  • Japan is set to declare a state of emergency from Sunday to May 11 in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures, asking restaurants and bars to close
  • Indonesia and Malaysia will limit travels to avert a surge in Covid-19 cases around the Ramadan holidays

Agencies

Updated: 12:14pm, 23 Apr, 2021

