Minari’s Korean elements and its Oscar nominations helped make it a commercial success in South Korea. Photo: A24/TNS
Why South Koreans showing less interest in Oscar-nominated Minari
- The film about a hard-luck immigrant farming family in rural Arkansas in the 1980s highlighted the heyday of immigration from South Korea to the US
- But for younger Koreans, the tale presented a far too dated view of immigration to America
Topic | South Korea
