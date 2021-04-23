Japan has long said it feels threatened by China’s vast military resources and territorial disputes. Photo: AP
Japan plans first joint military drill with US, France as Manila issues more protests against Beijing in South China Sea
- Tokyo has sought to deepen defence cooperation beyond its key US ally to counter Beijing’s growing assertiveness in the East and South China seas
- The Philippines issued two more diplomatic protests over China’s failure to withdraw ‘threatening’ vessels massing in contested areas of the disputed waters
Topic | South China Sea
