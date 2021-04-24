Former US president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in February. Photo: AP Former US president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in February. Photo: AP
Former US president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in February. Photo: AP
Donald Trump
Asia /  East Asia

Donald Trump slams South Korea’s Moon Jae-in, but touts friendship with Kim Jong-un

  • ‘We were treated like fools for decades,’ the former president says, accusing Moon of ripping off the US
  • Trump also attacked Biden for not demanding ‘additional billions’ from South Korea to pay for US troops stationed in the country

Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:09am, 24 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in February. Photo: AP Former US president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in February. Photo: AP
Former US president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in February. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE